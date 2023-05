Pres Biden has:

Nominated Federal Reserve Gov. Philip Jefferson to the position of vice chair

Nominates US World Bank representative Adriana Kugler the Federal Reserve Board

Nominates Lisa Cook to serve 2nd full term on the Federal Reserve Board

Jefferson was confirmed 91 to 7 to the Board recently.

Kugler is a longtime labor economist. She replaces Lael Brainard. She will be the 1st Latino Fed Gov. if confirmed.