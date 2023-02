The timing of an introduction of minutes is annoying because it comes just as the BOC explicitly signaled it will be on the sidelines.

BOC debated whether to maintain or remove forward-looking language

BOC felt it was important to be clear about the conditionality of any pause, given inflation was well above target

Expressed concern that tighter mon pol could have a greater-than-expected effect on the housing market

Officials were in broad agreement on the need for a pause