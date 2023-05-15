BOE Pill

BOE's Pill:

Last week:

The financial markets expect two more rate increases from the BoE. Investors have been pricing in a peak of almost 5% in the autumn.

The BoE was the first major central bank to start raising borrowing costs in December 2021 amid rising inflation.

Looking at the 4-hour chart below, the price is up testing its 100-bar moving average at 1.25244. A move above would have traders looking toward a key swing area between 1.2536 and 1.25474.

GBPUSD
GBPUSD tests 100 bar MA on 4-hour chart