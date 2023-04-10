Agreed that there was no immediate need to change 2013 joint statement with government

Discussed need to guide policy flexibly given economic uncertainty

Monetary stimulus has helped pull Japan out of deflation

It's his first official day on the job and for now, there is no need to ruffle any feathers. The time will come when the government will seek the BOJ to pull away from its ultra easy monetary policy stance, but it is not this day. The positive wage developments from the shunto negotiations is a first step. Now, we will have to see how the inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is m Read this Term outlook and financial conditions play out in the months ahead before any hints of a potential policy pivot may come about.