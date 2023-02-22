Bank of Japan policy board member Tamura

  • At some point in the future, the BOJ must conduct assessment of monetary policy framework, feasibility of its policy by looking at balance of benefits, costs
  • But for now, it is appropriate to maintain easy monetary policy
  • Japan's economy likely to recovery but uncertainty regarding outlook is extremely high
  • What's unique about recent price rises is that it is driven by change in corporate price-setting behaviour
  • Japan's consumer inflation likely to slow pace of increase towards latter half of next fiscal year
  • There is a risk inflation could overshoot expectations
  • Japan has yet to see conditions where our 2% inflation is stably, sustainably achieved
Tamura is keen for a review of Bank of Japan policy: