China Securities Journal with the opinion piece:

China has the policy space to lower the RRR

China has policy space to lower interest rates

There is also room to lower rates to the property sector

China has already lowered rates to first home buyers:

The next interest rate setting from the People's Bank of China is on January 20, 1- and 5-year loan prime rate (LPR) settings. Ahead of that will be extra injections of liquidity via open market operations (OMO), and perhaps even a medium-term lending facility (MLF) into Chinese New Year holidays (commencing January 21). Current LPRs are:

3.65% for the one year

4.30% for the five year

RRR is Reserve Requirement Ratio, the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves. A cut to the RRR frees funds for lending into the system.

