Catching up on weekend news.

Seiji Kihara, the deputy chief cabinet secretary said that Japan's government must take steps as needed to counter excessive declines in the yen

"As for excessive, one-sided currency moves, we will closely watch developments and must take steps as needed"

Kihara was speaking in a TV interview.

This remark is very mild indeed. Stay tuned for more forthright comments to come during the Japanese day. its currently just after 5.30am in Tokyo.

Towards the end of last week Japanese authorities finally put a dent in the relentless yen selling, Combined with barrier option defence circa 145: