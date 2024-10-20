The next European Central Bank monetary policy meeting is on December 12. TD are expecting another rate cut (the ECB cut by 25bp last week).

TD cites:

ECB officials (members of the Bank's rate setting committee, the Governing Council) have opened up the door sidely to cuts

the data-dependent 'one meeting at a time' messaging is still there but anything other than a December rate cut is unlikely

Indeed, Villeroy repeated the data-dependent messaging on Saturday. Who is he kidding? The EU economy is in deep doo-doo, and he expects inflation at target in the next few months:

Anyone up for a 50bp rate from the Bank on December 12? Merry Christmas.