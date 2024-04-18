ECBs Rehn is speaking and says:

inflation is converging towards ECBs 2% target

monetary restraint is continuing to reduce inflation and impact the real economy.

Although ECB rates are at levels that are making substantial contributions to ongoing disinflation process, we no longer see need to maintain them at current levels for a long duration.

Provided we are confident inflation will continue converging to our 2% target in a sustained way, the time will be right in June to start easing the monetary policy stance and to cut rates.

This assumes there will be no further setbacks in the geopolitical situation and thus in energy prices.