Coming up at 5.10am US Eastern time, 1010 GMT:
- Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the International Symposium on Central Bank Independence organised by Sveriges Riksbank in honour of Stefan Ingves
The ECB is in a rate hike cycle, trying to combat high inflation. Currently we have had +250bp from them and expectations currently centre on another 2 hikes of +50bp to come.
Bank of England Governor Bailey and Federal Reserve Chair Powell are speaking at the same event:
- Bank of England Governor Bailey is speaking Tuesday, 10 January 2023
- Markets aren't sure what to expect from Powell on Tuesday
ECB dates ahead: