Coming up at 5.10am US Eastern time, 1010 GMT:

Speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at the International Symposium on Central Bank Independence organised by Sveriges Riksbank in honour of Stefan Ingves

The ECB is in a rate hike cycle, trying to combat high inflation. Currently we have had +250bp from them and expectations currently centre on another 2 hikes of +50bp to come.

Bank of England Governor Bailey and Federal Reserve Chair Powell are speaking at the same event:

ECB dates ahead: