Swift normalisation of interest rates is an essential first phase

Must forcefully tackle persistently high inflation

Inflation will remain high for some time; markets expect peak in Q1 next year

Sees several upside risks to inflation

This ties with the more aggressive comments from ECB policymakers since Jackson Hole over the weekend. As things stand, a 75 bps rate hike next week appears to be the most likely scenario as they are also doing their best to tee that up.