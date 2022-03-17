Only signs of a de-anchoring of medium to long-term inflation expectations from our target would justify a more-forceful policy response

EU plans on Russian natural gas are likely to fan inflation

We can change the structure of our bond portfolio even when keeping the size unchanged

Eurosystem could impose a limit on the volume of assets from high emitters

Schnable is in charge of markets at the ECB and she's repeatedly shown that she's pragmatic and her comments largely represent the core of the central bank.