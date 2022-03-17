- Only signs of a de-anchoring of medium to long-term inflation expectations from our target would justify a more-forceful policy response
- EU plans on Russian natural gas are likely to fan inflation
- We can change the structure of our bond portfolio even when keeping the size unchanged
- Eurosystem could impose a limit on the volume of assets from high emitters
Schnable is in charge of markets at the ECB and she's repeatedly shown that she's pragmatic and her comments largely represent the core of the central bank.