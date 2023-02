A 25 bps or 50 bps rate hike in May is possible

If core inflation remains persistent, 3.50% terminal rate is the minimum

Thursday decision is a hawkish one so market reaction has been surprising

Well, they are really coming out to make it clear to markets that March isn't going to be the last rate hike in this tightening cycle. I think the issue for me is why couldn't we just hear something like this from Lagarde yesterday? Geez.