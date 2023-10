Stay tuned for a cozy time for what's billed as a:

Fireside chat with Michele Bullock, Governor, at the AFSA Annual Summit Panel, Sydney

Later we will return to the real world with some numbers, believe 'em or not, out of China's economy - the monthly 'activity data'. The data is expected to show the upward, but rocky, path for the Chinese economy continuing.

ps. the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes of the October meeting were published yesterday ICYMI, quite hawkish they were: