Waller is usually good for hawkish comments, but his remarks today are scheduled to be on crypto. Mester will step up though, also on the hawk side.

12:00 US Eastern time, 1600 GMT

Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Financial Innovation" before the Global Interdependence Center "Cryptocurrency and the Future of Global Finance" event

12:20 US Eastern time, 1620 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic and policy outlook before the Akron Roundtable Signature Series

15:00 US Eastern time, 1900 GMT

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give opening remarks before a Fed Listens event

Mester