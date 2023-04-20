Waller is usually good for hawkish comments, but his remarks today are scheduled to be on crypto. Mester will step up though, also on the hawk side.
12:00 US Eastern time, 1600 GMT
- Federal Reserve Board Governor Christopher Waller speaks on "Financial Innovation" before the Global Interdependence Center "Cryptocurrency and the Future of Global Finance" event
12:20 US Eastern time, 1620 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks on the economic and policy outlook before the Akron Roundtable Signature Series
15:00 US Eastern time, 1900 GMT
- Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorrie Logan and Federal Reserve Board Governor Michelle Bowman give opening remarks before a Fed Listens event
