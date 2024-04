Fed's Kashkari

Everyone at the Fed is saying the same thing but the timelines differ. They all want to wait for some confidence that inflation will fall to 2% but they have differing opinions on when that will be.

I think what's ultimately important is that when growth stumbles, they will transpose that to falling inflation (perhaps a tad late) and signals cuts.

So while they have different forecasts, they're all data dependent.

These latest comments were from a Fox Business interview.