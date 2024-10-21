Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid
- Calls for cautious, gradual, deliberate approach to rate cuts
- Says he prefers to avoid outsized rate cuts
- 'reasonably confident' inflation heading in right direction
- We are seeing a normalization of labor market, not a deterioration
- Current policy is restrictive, but not very restrictive
- Interest rates will settle well above levels seen in pre-pandemic decade
- Preference is for relatively aggressive approach to balance sheet reduction
Sounds like he might be swayed to a November pause?