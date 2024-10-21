Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid

  • Calls for cautious, gradual, deliberate approach to rate cuts
  • Says he prefers to avoid outsized rate cuts
  • 'reasonably confident' inflation heading in right direction
  • We are seeing a normalization of labor market, not a deterioration
  • Current policy is restrictive, but not very restrictive
  • Interest rates will settle well above levels seen in pre-pandemic decade
  • Preference is for relatively aggressive approach to balance sheet reduction
Sounds like he might be swayed to a November pause?