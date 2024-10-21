Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid

Calls for cautious, gradual, deliberate approach to rate cuts

Says he prefers to avoid outsized rate cuts

'reasonably confident' inflation heading in right direction

We are seeing a normalization of labor market, not a deterioration

Current policy is restrictive, but not very restrictive

Interest rates will settle well above levels seen in pre-pandemic decade

Preference is for relatively aggressive approach to balance sheet reduction

