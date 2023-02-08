Some moderation seen in compensation but not enough

Needs to see continued moderation in inflation before his outlook changes

Recent trend in inflation 'encouraging' but need to be confident inflation is declining

Fed will need to keep 'tight stance' on policy for some time to slow activity further in 2023

Says he is not seeing signals of a quick decline in inflation, prepared for a longer fight

This isn't materially different than what he said before the FOMC and non-farm payrolls. Officials have long warned that they wanted to keep rates higher for longer, it's just that previously the market didn't believe it.