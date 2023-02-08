Christopher Waller
  • Some moderation seen in compensation but not enough
  • Needs to see continued moderation in inflation before his outlook changes
  • Recent trend in inflation 'encouraging' but need to be confident inflation is declining
  • Fed will need to keep 'tight stance' on policy for some time to slow activity further in 2023
  • Says he is not seeing signals of a quick decline in inflation, prepared for a longer fight

This isn't materially different than what he said before the FOMC and non-farm payrolls. Officials have long warned that they wanted to keep rates higher for longer, it's just that previously the market didn't believe it.