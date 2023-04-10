Financial markets regaining stability after recent jitters

Will do utmost to achieve price stability

Aiming to achieve price target together with wage hikes (Himino)

BOJ faces task of making various efforts to sustain monetary easing (Uchida)

Ueda also goes on to acknowledge that the current monetary easing stance is "intense". I'm guessing that's a nod to how they are feeling about things and will be hoping to make it less "intense" in the future. The yen is little changed on his remarks so far today.