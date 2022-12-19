Earlier on this here:

Yen found strength in the very early hours of Asia on the back of a weekend report canvassing changes to the BOJ 2% inflation target once Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda leaves his role in April in 2023:

Further now via Reuters, citing unnamed sources:

Japan’s government is to consider revising the joint statement with Bank of Japan in 2013

This would be once the new governor is appointed after Kuroda's term ends in April 2023

There is currently no consensus on what changes could be made

Discussions will intensify from January onwards

This is the same sort of thing we heard earlier (see those links above). The sent strength into the yean in the early hours. USD/JPY subsequently filled the 'gap' but has since headed back towards its lows: