The People's Bank of China will be holding a news conference on Friday, 14 July 2023 at 10am Beijing time

0300 GMT

10pm US Eastern time (on Thursday, 13 July 2023)

Speakers at the presser will include vice central bank governor Liu Guoqiang.

The media conference will be to address lending data both for for June and for the first half of 2023.

This should be interesting, although I do expect an upbeat take from Chinese authorities.

-

The June data is here:

and more here: