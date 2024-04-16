Deutsche Bank has scaled back its expectations for ECB interest rate cuts in 2024 to three, from previously projecting five:

expect 3 25bp rate cuts this year

“We are updating our ECB baseline to a more gradual – and uncertain – easing cycle”

DB do expect 5 cuts in total, just later for the final 2:

“We retain the same baseline terminal rate, but three quarters later than in our previous view.”

---

Bloomberg reported the change of forecast on Tuesday EUR time.

ECB Pres. Lagarde speaking on CNBC

Lagarde spoke overnight ICYMI too: