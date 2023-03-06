From Nomura on the European Central Bank
European Central Bank
The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary
- We have raised the forecast for the ECB terminal rate to 4.25% by July from 3.50% previously
From the note, in very brief.
Nomura reasoning includes
Nomura projects the path ahead as:
- 50bp hikes in March, May and June this year
- then a 25bp hike in July
Which takes the peak to 4.25%. And for the rate to hold through to late 2024. Analysts at the bank expect rate cuts from the ECB to begin late in 2024.
The cycle so far from the ECB:
The next rate rise will be at the March 16 meeting. A +50bp rate is basically a done deal and widely expected.