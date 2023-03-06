From Nomura on the European Central Bank European Central Bank The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary Read this Term:

We have raised the forecast for the ECB terminal rate to 4.25% by July from 3.50% previously

From the note, in very brief.

Nomura reasoning includes

Nomura projects the path ahead as:

50bp hikes in March, May and June this year

then a 25bp hike in July

Which takes the peak to 4.25%. And for the rate to hold through to late 2024. Analysts at the bank expect rate cuts from the ECB to begin late in 2024.

The cycle so far from the ECB:

The next rate rise will be at the March 16 meeting. A +50bp rate is basically a done deal and widely expected.