Japan finance minister Suzuki:

won't comment on any BOJ policy steps to be taken

its up to the Bank of Japan to decide specifics of monetary policy

this year's wage negotiations yielding record-high wage growth so far

we are clearly seeing good signs in the economy such as robust corporate spending appetite

the government will deploy various policies so that positive momentum in wages continues

Suzuki making comments supportive of a Bank of Japan tightening. The meeting announcement is due sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window. The news flow of a March pivot has been relentless, the Bank of Japan has not appeared to push back against these reports, and yet there is still a niggling doubt that the Bank will wait until April.

