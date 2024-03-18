Japan finance minister Suzuki:

  • won't comment on any BOJ policy steps to be taken
  • its up to the Bank of Japan to decide specifics of monetary policy
  • this year's wage negotiations yielding record-high wage growth so far
  • we are clearly seeing good signs in the economy such as robust corporate spending appetite
  • the government will deploy various policies so that positive momentum in wages continues

Suzuki making comments supportive of a Bank of Japan tightening. The meeting announcement is due sometime in the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window. The news flow of a March pivot has been relentless, the Bank of Japan has not appeared to push back against these reports, and yet there is still a niggling doubt that the Bank will wait until April.

