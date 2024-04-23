Suzuki saying the same things he always does:

won't comment on current FX moves

government ready to respond appropriately to excessive FX moves

closely watching FX moves with high sense of urgency

won't rule out any option, will deal appropriately with excessive FX moves

closely communicated with US and South Korea in FX when he was in Washington

reconfirmed commitment that excessive FX moves are undesirable

The international cooperation Suzuki refers to is well established, intervention can take place to address excessive moves. In the case of where we are at present, intervention would be a gift to dip buyers of USD/JPY.

I posted earlier on the fundamentals the Ministry of Finance is trying to fight:

But that's all they are.