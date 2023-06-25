Japan's Finance Ministry's Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Kanda. He is the guy (its normally a guy, yeah) who will instruct the BOJ to intervene, when he judges it necessary. Often referred to as Japan's 'top currency diplomat'.

Will respond to FX moves if moves become excessive

FX should move stably reflecting fundamentals

Will not rule out any options (KAnda was asked about intervention)

we are focusing on FX moves rather than levels

---

On that last comments, it's the pace of moves that seems to concern Japanese authorities - i.e. how quickly yen depreciates. A sharp rapid move will bring about a response from authorities which, so far, have been only verbal internvaiuont not actual yen buying intervention.

As for actual yen buying intervention, it'll be preceded by more pointed comments. I have a guide here:

---

More from Kanda: