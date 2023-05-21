European Central Bank President Lagarde spoke with Dutch media on Sunday, reiterating more hikes yet to come from the Bank.

“I think we covered a large chunk of the journey toward taming inflation and bringing it back to our target,”

“We are not done yet, we are not pausing based on the information I have today,”

the “inflation outlook is too high and for too long.”

“So many things can go wrong that we cannot give what we call forward guidance,”

“I don’t have a predetermined number in my mind.”

Lagarde also spoke on the US debt limit talks, saying a US default would be a catastrophe for the world.