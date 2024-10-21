Its another day of a multitude of Federal Reserve speakers. I expect all of these four to give indications of the policy views.
I posted this earlier, thoughts of a November and/or December pause are not going away:
Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format:
- 1255/0855 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan speaks and participates in a moderated question-and-answer session before the 2024 SIFMA (Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) Annual Meeting
- 1700/1300 Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari participates in Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce town hall
- 1705 /2105 Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before hybrid event hosted by the Chartered Financial Analyst Society, Kansas City
- 2240/1840 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly participates in a moderated question-and-answer session at the 2024 WSJ Tech Live