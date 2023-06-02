Earlier from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda:
One of the biggest factors that affect market trust in yen is price
stability
- Japan's consumer
inflation
Inflation
Inflation
Read this Term likely to slow quite clearly in mid- to latter half of
current fiscal year
- It's not time yet to
debate specific exit strategy including possible sale of BOJ’s
holdings of J-REIT
- BOJ
BOJ
BOJ
Read this Term is buying J-REIT
as part of its massive monetary easing
- BOJ will maintain
massive monetary easing as it will take more time to achieve our
price target
Remember when we all (OK, not all of us) thought Ueda would be the new broom to sweep away BOJ ultra easy policy?
Yeah ... nah.
The Eazzzzy Bros.