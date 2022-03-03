Earlier:
More from BoC Governor Macklem - expresses confidence inflation will fall to 2% in time
More from BOC Macklem: Expect higher rates will begin to moderate growth in housing sector
BOC Maclem: Moving to QT would be a natural next step
Now this:
- at our next monetary policy decision in April, we will undoubtedly discuss the conclusion of the reinvestment phase and the beginning of quantitative tightening.
The next BoC meeting is Wednesday, April 13. The Bank's latest Monetary Policy Report will be published that day too.