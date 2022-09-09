More Fed's George and Waller:
George:
- US consumption is holding up
- this is a difficult economy to which to bring workers in and meet the demand we are seeing today
- when job vacancies come down, you tend to see unemployment rate rising
- there is strong resolve to bring inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term back to target
- would like to see a soft landing, but there could be a more difficult path to bring inflation under control
- with where rates are, the Fed's MBS portfolio may sit there for a bit and may require sales down the road
Waller:
- we do not want inflation expectations to get unanchored
- even if don't normally respond to supply shocks, we have to now to keep inflation expectations anchored
- sees positive growth for the rest of the year
- need to have growth below trend to get price pressures down
- Waller refuses to give his lean toward the September rate hike
- strangers labor market I've seen in my career
- how high rates go will depend on inflation data
- if inflation pops back up, rates are going to have to go higher than 4%
- you're not going to see firms laying off workers en mass
- we can put downward pressure on prices without really large effect on unemployment
- if unemployment stays in the 5% can be really aggressive on inflation
- if we don't get inflation down we are in trouble
- we have to do what we have to do to get inflation down
- QT is going well
- we have to get rate hikes in now before labor market really goes down
- want to be aggressive with rate hikes when economy can take a punch
- rough estimate is that 1 trillion of runoff from QT is about 25 basis points worth rate hikes
Fed officials are being more hawkish in the face of the next meeting which will take place on Wednesday, September 21.
After today, the Fed will be in the quiet period, where officials won't be speaking. Of course next week we have the CPI data which traders are expecting will show a decline of -0.1% MoM and +0.3% for the core measure. That would bring the headline YoY down to 8.1% from 8.5% last month.The Core YoY would move up to 6.0% from 5.9% however.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW