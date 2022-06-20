More from Fed's Bullard: Fed's reaction to pandemic wasn't bad policy
Additional comments from Fed's Bullard
- Fed's reaction to pandemic wasn't bad policy, difficult to know what to do in the middle of a storm
- Fed now has some work to do to bring inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term down
- I have been pleased with US market reaction to Fed policy
- I am hopeful global central bank actions will help contain inflation
- We moved a lot on rates, but from a very low level
- We are moving quickly
- current balance sheet reduction a good pace to start with
Bullard was the most hawkish of the Fed officials coming out of the Covid. He proposed rates going to 3.5% and lo and behold the dot plot has the end of year rate at 3.4%.
He is shifting as rates rise quickly. Admittedly he is not calling the end of the inflation spiral but is less alarmist as policy has progressed along his path.
