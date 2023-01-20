Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams Q&A now.

Earlier:

In that post I mentioned that Williams did not drop any clue on whether her favours a +25 or +50bp rate hike at the next FOMC meeting. In the Q&A he still hasn't.

---

As head of the NY Fed Williams has a permanent vote on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). He is also the Vice-Chair of the Committee (Powell chairs it).

Meeting dates this year:

fomc fed dates 2023