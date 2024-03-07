Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFJ) is Japan's largest financial group and the world's second largest bank holding company.

Analysts there expect a BOJ pivot at the March 18-19 meeting:

“I think it’s necessary to end the negative interest rate in March, not April,”

says the BOJ will likely make an additional hike to take the policy rate to 0.25% by October at the latest

BOJ “needs to secure enough lead time before the next rate hike”

Says BOJ officials' comments have hinted at the imminent rate rise, as have political events

Adds that expect the YCC policy to remain in place.

