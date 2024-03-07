Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFJ) is Japan's largest financial group and the world's second largest bank holding company.
Analysts there expect a BOJ pivot at the March 18-19 meeting:
- “I think it’s necessary to end the negative interest rate in March, not April,”
- says the BOJ will likely make an additional hike to take the policy rate to 0.25% by October at the latest
- BOJ “needs to secure enough lead time before the next rate hike”
- Says BOJ officials' comments have hinted at the imminent rate rise, as have political events
Adds that expect the YCC policy to remain in place.
