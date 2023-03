The news earlier ICYMI:

More:

The latest from the Bank of Japan is the facility hasn't been needed today. Indeed, so far, under arrangements preceding the new ones announced today, the Federal Reserve's FX swap lines have shown no sign of imminent crisis. USD20bn over the past 3 weeks. In 2020, early in the pandemic, the weekly peak was over USD400bn. During the GFC in 2008, peak over 600bn.