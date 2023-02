From the Reserve Bank of New Zealand a few minutes ago:

In the summary bullet points at that post you'll note the hawkish tone from the Bank, warning of further hikes to come and what have you. I am strongly of the opinion that what the RBNZ is warning of will be true for other countries also (looking at you, RBA).

Overnight we had very strong US data, prospects of further Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rate hikes lie ahead also:

NZD/USD jumped on the announcement: