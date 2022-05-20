I posted a preview of the People's Bank of China loan prime rate setting here earlier:

The rate setting is coming up at 0115 GMT, that is, in just a few minutes time.

China's state-sponsored national financial newspaper the Securities Times leads today with a front-page opinion piece saying the People's Bank of China is expected to cut the LPR rates today.

This is despite the MLF rate remaining unchanged in May. Analysts that expect a cut base their hopes on falling banks' funding costs and also PBOC assurances of more supportive policy to come.

Stay tuned!