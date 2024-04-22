The unchanged rates were widely expected after the MLF was unchanged last week:

This is usually (not always) a reliable guide that LPR rates will remain unchanged. That didn't happen in February. The MLF was unchanged in February but we got a big cut to the 5-year LPR.

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):

Its an interest rate benchmark used in China, set by the People's Bank of China each month.

The LPR serves as a reference rate for banks when they determine the interest rates for (primarily new) loans issued to their customers.

Most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR, while the five-year rate influences the pricing of mortgages.

Its calculated based on the interest rates that a panel of 18 selected commercial banks in China submit daily to the PBOC. The panel consists of both domestic and foreign banks, with different weights assigned to each bank's contributions based on their size and importance in the Chinese financial system. The LPR is based on the average rates submitted by these panel banks, with the highest and lowest rates excluded to reduce volatility and manipulation. The remaining rates are then ranked, and the median rate becomes the LPR.



No cut today!