The People's Bank of China set the onshore yuan (CNY) reference rate for the trading session ahead.

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate.

CNH is the offshore yuan. USD /CNH has no restrictions on its trading range.

A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC.

Previous close was 7.1986

PBOC injects 3bn via 7-day RR, sets rate at an unchanged 1.8%

3bn yuan of RRs mature today

thus net neutral on the day in OMOs

As for the changes to the People's Bank of China's monetary policy committee:

Now includes

China securities regulator head Wu Qing,

Vice Central Bank Governor Xuan Changneng

Also has two new academic members,