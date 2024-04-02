Reserve Bank of Australia
Headlines via Reuters
- No mention in minutes that board considered option to raise rates
- Board agreed it was difficult to either rule in or out future changes in cash rate
- Economic outlook uncertain but risks seemed broadly balanced
- Would take "some time" before board could be confident inflation returning to target
- Upside risks to inflation had not yet materialised, while consumption was very weak
- Inflation high but gradually returning toward target, labour market easing
- Gap between demand and supply in economy "closing relatively quickly"
- Board judged demand would continue to exceed supply for a time
- Labour market a little tighter than consistent with inflation at target
- Wage growth may have peaked, but not expected to decline quickly
- Recovery in productivity needed to balance high unit labour costs
- Overall financial conditions remained restrictive, particularly for households
The minutes confirm the shift to less hawkish at the Bank that was evident on the day of the meeting. The March meeting left the cash rate unchanged:
- RBA announce on hold cash rate at 4.35%, as expected
- AUD/USD lower after RBA left its cash rate unchanged and changed wording on future moves
And, from Governor Bullock's news conference on the day:
- RBA's Bullock: We're making progress in fight against inflation
- RBA's Bullock: We are responding to data as the data comes out
