No mention in minutes that board considered option to raise rates

Board agreed it was difficult to either rule in or out future changes in cash rate

Economic outlook uncertain but risks seemed broadly balanced

Would take "some time" before board could be confident inflation returning to target

Upside risks to inflation had not yet materialised, while consumption was very weak

Inflation high but gradually returning toward target, labour market easing

Gap between demand and supply in economy "closing relatively quickly"

Board judged demand would continue to exceed supply for a time

Labour market a little tighter than consistent with inflation at target

Wage growth may have peaked, but not expected to decline quickly

Recovery in productivity needed to balance high unit labour costs

Overall financial conditions remained restrictive, particularly for households

The minutes confirm the shift to less hawkish at the Bank that was evident on the day of the meeting. The March meeting left the cash rate unchanged:

