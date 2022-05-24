The Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary policy decision is announced at 0200 GMT.
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr press conference follows at 0300 GMT
Previews posted earlier:
- RBNZ to hike cash rate by 50bp
- NZDUSD trades marginally lower as traders await the RBNZ rate decision
BNZ on the kiwi$:
- As for any possible NZD reaction, our usual missive is to fade any near-term reaction, as RBNZ policy is not a key driver of the path forward for the NZD. The Bank’s decision will be long forgotten by Thursday and we’ll be back monitoring the copious global risks that continue to overhang the economy and NZD outlook.