RBNZ Governor Orr leading the press confernce:

  • too early to determine impact of Cyclone Gabrielle
  • said prices for some goods are likely to spike in the weeks ahead
  • still forecasting a recession 9 to 12 months period
  • Demand needs to slow significantly
  • more savings will relieve inflationary pressures
  • increased deposit rates will promote savings
  • very little discussion of a 25bp rate hike, most focus was on 50bp

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Conway says the economy is severely capacity constrained:

