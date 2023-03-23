Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway
-
Read this Term is high and widespread because strong demand outstripped
supply.
- Incredibly
determined to get inflation and inflation expectations back to target
- No conflict between
monetary policy and financial stability
- Returning inflation
to target could be made more difficult if businesses and workers try
to push up their real profit margins and real wages
- Currently, with
inflation well above target and employment clearly above its maximum
sustainable level,
- In a stagflation
environment of low growth, rising unemployment and high inflation,
the optimal path for interest rates becomes less clear
- Monetary policy
can’t do anything about income lost because of the pandemic, the
war in ukraine, and recent natural disasters
-
We have a medium term focus for our price stability objective
- We expect this
monetary policy tightening to cause the New Zealand economy to enter
a mild recession later this year as demand slows
- OCR is now
comfortably above neutral and having the desired contractionary
effect
- Welcome signs demand
in the economy is slowing.
OCR is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Official Cash Rate
Next meeting is April 5: