Reserve Bank of New Zealand Chief Economist Paul Conway

  • We have a medium term focus for our price stability objective
  • We expect this monetary policy tightening to cause the New Zealand economy to enter a mild recession later this year as demand slows
  • OCR is now comfortably above neutral and having the desired contractionary effect
  • Welcome signs demand in the economy is slowing.

OCR is the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Official Cash Rate

Next meeting is April 5:

