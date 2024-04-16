A statement from South Korea's Finance Ministry:

Finance ministers of South Korea and Jjapan share serious concerns about recent depreciation of currencies

Both said they can deploy measures to stabilize any excessive fx volatilities

South Korean and Japanese finmins agree to hold next bilateral dialogue in South Korea at earliest time possible

That final bullet point. Agreeing to talk more about it more at some undefined time.

This is probably not going to send the US dollar spiralling down any time soon ;-)