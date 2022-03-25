Earlier posts:
- Friday's drinking game will involve listening for 'FX stability' comments coming out Japan
- BOJ Gov Kuroda says watching FX moves carefully, stability is desirable
- Japan finance minister Suzuki says FX stability is important
- More from BOJ Gov Kuroda: Says bank is buying sufficient JGBs
- More again from BOJ Gov. Kuroda - powerful easing policy to be maintained
More to add from K now:
- recent fall in yen's real, effective level reflects Japan's low inflation compared with that of its trade partners
- Japan's consumer inflation may accelerate to around 2% from April but it will be driven mainly by rising energy costs
- BOJ's goal is to generate a positive cycle under which corporate profits, jobs and wages rise in tandem with gradual increase in inflation