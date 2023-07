WSJ Fedwatcher Nick Timiraos is out with his review of the June jobs report and writes that the report "likely to leave the Federal Reserve on course to raise interest rates" but adds that the mixed numbers do little to solve internal debates at the Fed.

"Several Fed officials could push to follow a July rate increase with another hike in September. But others have called for a more patient approach," Timiraos writes.

This certainly reads more like speculation than a leak.

Read it here.