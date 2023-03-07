Powell's return to more hawkish triggered bond marekt moves:

the 2 year UST yield rose more than 10 basis points, above 5%, not seen since 2006

the 10 year is under 4%

this meant the spread between the 2s and 10s, at more than 100bp, hit its deepest inversion since September 1981

The yield curve "inverts" when yields on shorter-maturity notes exceed that of longer-dated ones. It suggests expctations are high for even more restrive monetary policy:

markets are pricing even further Fed rate hikes, the probability of a 50bp rate hike at the upcoming March meeting rose above 50%

The inversion is also used as an indicator of a recession. Admittedly its been signalling this for months and months and so far, nope..

