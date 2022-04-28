Summary post is here:

The Bank reaffirmed it'll be holding its loose policy. There had been some thoughs its bend to politicla pressure due tpo the rapidly dropping yen. But it has not.

The Bank of Japan does say it'll be conducting fixed-rate operations every day.

will offer to buy 10 year JGBs at 0.25 every business day via fixed rate operation unless it is judged highly likely that no bids will be submitted

This confirms the BOJ 0.25% ceiling for 10yr JGBs

The Bank says it will ease policy without hesitation as needed with eye on pandemic impact, while striving to sustain market stability and support corporate funding

Full text of the

statement

and Outlook Report

USD/JPY update, rocketed higher: