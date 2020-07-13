12 Australian military personnel in isolation over coronavirus outbreak in Sydney

Twelve ADF personnel have been placed in self-isolation at the Royal Australian Air Force's Wagga Wagga base after attending the Crossroads Hotel at Casula

Casula is in southwest Sydney

Wagga Wagga is a town about 450km south west of Sydney

Australian city of Melbourne has been in the headlines with an outbreak, Sydney has not … yet. 

