All the gains for US S&P500 eminis on the overnight session have been erased

I noted as the debate ended a move into yen, that hint at a risk off response has accelerated.

AUD, NZD, GBP, EUR have all dropped





As have equity index futures on Globex.





The debate ended with an exchange between the candidates on accepting the results and once again Trump wavered on accepting a loss. You'll recall a week or so ago he refused to commit to accepting a loss. Only yesterday though he said 'of course' there would be a peaceful transition. Trump is mercurial though, we've seen it many times. The wavering at the end of the debate has cut the legs from risk on the session here. Telling his 'Proud boys' to 'stand by' was not helpful either.





AUD/JPY as an example:







